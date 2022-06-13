Question: When will the fencing around the former Robert E. Lee monument come down?

Answer: Fall at the earliest, Mayor Levar Stoney's press secretary, Jim Nolan, tells Axios.

Nolan says the grass needs time to reestablish itself after all the heavy construction equipment on the circle and that the irrigation system needs to be repaired.

"The area will then be landscaped and planted with shrubbery until a longer term use for the space is determined," he says.

Flashback: The state installed an 8-foot metal fence around Lee Circle in January 2021.

The area had become a rallying point for activists, who planted community gardens, erected basketball hoops and renamed the area Marcus-David Peters Circle, in honor of a teacher killed by Richmond police in 2018 during a mental health break.

At the time, officials said they put up the fence so crews would be ready to remove the 60-foot pedestal and statue of Confederate General Lee, but a series of legal challenges delayed work until September 2021.

What's next: The state initially tasked the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts with developing a long-term plan for Monument Avenue, but former Gov. Ralph Northam abruptly changed course after Republican Glenn Youngkin won last year's governor's race.

Northam's administration transferred the property to the city before Youngkin took office and the VMFA bowed out of the project, returning $1 million the state had set aside for the project.

So far, the city has yet to announce any long-term planning effort for the site.

