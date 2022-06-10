Zombie Pizza dishes up New York-style slices in South Richmond

Karri here, with the dish on South Richmond's newest pizza joint — Zombie Pizza, which opened in early May at 3400 Semmes Ave.

Quick take: I popped in for lunch on a rainy Wednesday, and the place is still new enough that neighbors, like me, are still wandering in to marvel that a long-vacant building attached to a mechanic shop finally houses … anything.

Zombie Pizza is a pretty bare bones operation — New York-style pizza, order at the counter. Go with your usual pizza order or spring for one of a half-dozen or so specialty pizzas (Greek, white, Hawaiian, chicken).

Here's what sets it apart:

The restaurant charges $10.95 for a small pizza, $13.28 for a medium, and $17.78 for a large — regardless of which pizza you order (so a large supreme is the same price as a large pepperoni, aka far cheaper for a large supreme than at any other indie pizza joint).

Pizza by the slice goes for $2.50 for cheese and $3 for one topping.

Details: For now, the hours are 11am-9pm, takeout only, but delivery and possibly expanded hours should be coming soon, the restaurant tells Axios.

Soft serve ice cream and vegan cheese options are coming soon too.

Pro tip: Call your order in ahead for faster service (804-924-4100).