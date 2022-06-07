Meet Richmond's viral sandwich couple

Early this year, Gray Fultz kicked off a viral recipe sensation from her Richmond apartment with four words: "It's sandwich time, b------."

What's happening: Fultz took to TikTok in March to share sandwich-making secrets she learned while working with her boyfriend, Josh Wright, at Pop's Market on Grace.

Wright sold Pop's last year, and its new owners are reopening it as a fried chicken restaurant.

But Fultz's chaotic rundown of how the shop made its delicious Italian grinders has now been viewed millions of times.

The secret: In the case of the Italian, it's all about the grinder salad.

What's grinder salad, you ask?

Fultz tosses the lettuce, onion and pepperoncini in a runny, pungent dressing of mayo, vinegar and garlic before adding it to the sandwich.

She says the resulting salad evenly distributes the dressing, keeping the sandwich from getting too soggy.

What they're saying: Fultz told Axios the attention was enough to get Wright onto TikTok too, where he's been sharing more recipes that are familiar to Pop's fans.

Two months later, the grinder recipe is still the biggest hit, inspiring riffs and follow-up videos from other users daily.

"I see it literally constantly in my face," Fultz said. "It makes me want a grinder every day of my life."