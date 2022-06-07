Meet Richmond's viral sandwich couple
Early this year, Gray Fultz kicked off a viral recipe sensation from her Richmond apartment with four words: "It's sandwich time, b------."
What's happening: Fultz took to TikTok in March to share sandwich-making secrets she learned while working with her boyfriend, Josh Wright, at Pop's Market on Grace.
- Wright sold Pop's last year, and its new owners are reopening it as a fried chicken restaurant.
- But Fultz's chaotic rundown of how the shop made its delicious Italian grinders has now been viewed millions of times.
The secret: In the case of the Italian, it's all about the grinder salad.
- What's grinder salad, you ask?
- Fultz tosses the lettuce, onion and pepperoncini in a runny, pungent dressing of mayo, vinegar and garlic before adding it to the sandwich.
- She says the resulting salad evenly distributes the dressing, keeping the sandwich from getting too soggy.
What they're saying: Fultz told Axios the attention was enough to get Wright onto TikTok too, where he's been sharing more recipes that are familiar to Pop's fans.
- Two months later, the grinder recipe is still the biggest hit, inspiring riffs and follow-up videos from other users daily.
"I see it literally constantly in my face," Fultz said. "It makes me want a grinder every day of my life."
