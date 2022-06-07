7 hours ago - Food and Drink

Meet Richmond's viral sandwich couple

Ned Oliver
A selfie of Gray and Josh.
Gray Fultz and Josh Wright in a selife. Photo coursey of the couple

Early this year, Gray Fultz kicked off a viral recipe sensation from her Richmond apartment with four words: "It's sandwich time, b------."

What's happening: Fultz took to TikTok in March to share sandwich-making secrets she learned while working with her boyfriend, Josh Wright, at Pop's Market on Grace.

  • Wright sold Pop's last year, and its new owners are reopening it as a fried chicken restaurant.
  • But Fultz's chaotic rundown of how the shop made its delicious Italian grinders has now been viewed millions of times.

The secret: In the case of the Italian, it's all about the grinder salad.

  • What's grinder salad, you ask?
  • Fultz tosses the lettuce, onion and pepperoncini in a runny, pungent dressing of mayo, vinegar and garlic before adding it to the sandwich.
  • She says the resulting salad evenly distributes the dressing, keeping the sandwich from getting too soggy.

What they're saying: Fultz told Axios the attention was enough to get Wright onto TikTok too, where he's been sharing more recipes that are familiar to Pop's fans.

  • Two months later, the grinder recipe is still the biggest hit, inspiring riffs and follow-up videos from other users daily.

"I see it literally constantly in my face," Fultz said. "It makes me want a grinder every day of my life."

