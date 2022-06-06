Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Snack with Deb Freeman

Richmond-based food writer Deb Freeman devoured documentaries like PBS's "A Chef's Life" and Netflix's "Chef's Table." But in those richly told explorations of cuisine and history, she noticed something missing.

"There's not really a Black version of that — something that celebrates Black food," Freeman tells Axios.

Freeman's new podcast, "Setting the Table" from Whetstone Radio Collective, aims to fill the gap.

The show debuted in February and just wrapped up its first season.

One recent episode probes the origins of barbecue in colonial Virginia. Another episode explores the history of yellow cake and its significance at Black celebrations.

Where would Freeman post up for an ideal day of meals in Richmond? Here are her picks.

Breakfast: "I'd go with Moore Street Cafe. Although the pancakes are great, the mimosa pitchers alone are worth stopping in for!"

Lunch: "Sausage pizza at Zorba's Greek Italian Cuisine. The dough is absolute perfection, and I love sliced sausage on pizza rather than the typical sausage crumbles found at a lot of places."

Dinner: "I'm in La Cabaña at least twice a week for the cabeza tacos. Made from the beef cheek, the tacos are perfectly rich and fatty. These are the best tacos in the city and the closest I've had to tacos in Los Angeles."

Snack: "There's nothing better than the spring rolls at Pho Thien Phat 2. Filled to the brim with shrimp, pork, lettuce, bean sprouts and vermicelli, the rolls are perfect on a hot day. Make sure to ask for extra peanut sauce!"