A few weeks ago, I was unintentionally the first-ever customer at Blue Habanero, a new taco restaurant on Strawberry Street in the Fan.

Quick take: I tried the tacos de alambre, an over-the-top combination of steak, chorizo, bacon and cheese. It was a little bit like eating a delicious bacon cheeseburger in taco form.

The plate cost $14 and came with three tacos and a side. At my server's suggestion, I went with spicy squash and quinoa, which offered a relieving vegetal counterpoint to the meat-bomb main. No regrets.

For drinks, I got a frozen margarita ($5 during happy hour from 2-6pm daily). It suffered none of the pitfalls that sometimes plague what is basically a novelty drink: not too sweet with a well-balanced alcoholic kick.

The restaurant occupies the former Strawberry Street Café (RIP), but renovations throughout combined with a decision to go all-in on Day of the Dead decor make the space feel new and different.