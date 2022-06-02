Bear sightings are up in Richmond

Bear sightings are on the rise in Richmond, according to city emergency dispatchers.

Driving the news: Reports started coming in across South Richmond over Memorial Day weekend.

The first bear sighting came Friday afternoon at River City Middle School on Hull Street, where a bear was discovered eating from the school garden, Christie Peters, director of Richmond Animal Care & Control, told Axios.

Saturday morning, a bear was spotted around Forest Hill and Jahnke, 4 miles from the school, in the backyard of resident Elsbeth Nicolai.

Details: Nicolai said the bear climbed her fence — and later her deck — where it stood on one side of a glass door inspecting her German shepherd, Kai, until her partner closed the curtains and the bear went away (see video below).

"The dog is fine," Nicolai told Axios. "He's more nervous, now barking at every little leaf that falls in the backyard."

Threat level: For the rest of the weekend, South Richmond residents charted the bear's trek, sharing photos and videos on Facebook as the bear made its way east through backyards from Forest Hill to Woodland Heights, where it crossed Semmes before looping back through the park and down to the Nickel Bridge.

The bear's whereabouts are currently unknown.

Reality check: Bears end up in the city every year around this time, David Garst, Richmond district biologist with ​​the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, told Axios.

It's part of their natural life cycle. Once they hit 2 years old, their mama kicks them out — especially the males, since they'd be a possible territory threat to the other male, which is most likely their father.

"It doesn't matter if he's your daddy. He will kill you and eat you just the same," Garst said.

Be smart: This latest Richmond bear is just looking for a new home — and he's probably not alone. Garst said his call log indicates there are about four bears between South Richmond, Chesterfield and Petersburg right now.

But all the bears should be settled by mid-July. In the meantime: