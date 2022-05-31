Virginia Pride events kick off in June after three-year hiatus

Pride is back, baby. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Virginia Pride says its annual Pridefest is 100% on this year.

Why it matters: "Pride matters because LGBTQ people matter," Virginia Pride's program director James Millner tells Axios.

"We celebrate the progress we've made towards societal acceptance and legal equality, but it's also a time to commit ourselves to the work that still must be done to protect that progress," Millner adds.

What's happening: Pridefest is Saturday, Sept. 24, on Brown's Island. (Reminder: Virginia officially celebrates Pride in the fall so as not to compete with D.C. Pride, which is June 11.)

But the festivities will kick off on June 1 with what Millner calls "the most coordinated series of observances of LGBTQ Pride Month the Richmond Region has ever seen."

Details:

"Endless Summer of Pride" starts Wednesday with Mayor Levar Stoney's annual Progress Pride flag raising and proclamation.

Main Street Station will once again be illuminated with pride colors. Dozens of other downtown buildings and local businesses will be too.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens will illuminate its conservatory and host Pride events all month long.

GRTC is unveiling a "Pride Bus" — a city bus wrapped in pride colors — sometime in June.

Plus: Events all summer include a film festival at the Byrd, happy hours around town and a Pride night at the Flying Squirrels game on June 23.

A full list of events and activities can be found here.

Flashback: Richmond's first Pride festival was in 1979 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

The bottom line: "This will be the queerest summer ever in Richmond," Millner says.