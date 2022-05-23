15 hours ago - Things to Do

5 best ways to see Richmond, from a canal cruise to bike tour

Karri Peifer
Image shows bicycles lined up on a sidewalk - and all have baskets on the front of the bikes.
You can check out Richmond on a bike tour. Photo courtesy Baskety & Bike

The folks at Venture Richmond — our city's downtown booster club — put together its list of "essential tours," just in time for summer.

Why it matters: Downtowns across the country were partially abandoned during COVID-19 as office workers shifted to remote life. Now the central city is ready to welcome us back for a peek of all it has to offer and the way it's changed in the last two years.

Venture's list highlights everything from biking and walking to trolley-ing and whitewater rafting as ways to soak in the city's art, history and neighborhoods, plus:

Can’t decide? We can help.

Karri's pick: The JXN's Project Vanguard Route — Launched in October 2021 to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Jackson Ward, the self-guided walking tour celebrates the "Harlem of the South" and the previously untold stories of the men and women who helped shape the neighborhood and the city.

Ned's pick: Bike & Basket's Downtown Sunset Bike Tour — I love bike rides. You can cover a lot of ground, but way more intimately than in a car. And they make it easy to visit all the scenic trail and river spots that make the city so unique.

