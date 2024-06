Share on email (opens in new window)

Starting June 8, 16 DMV offices throughout North Carolina will resume walk-in services on Saturdays. Why it matters: North Carolinians now need a photo ID to vote, and a REAL ID to fly domestically by May 2025.

But residents have had to wait as many as eight weeks to receive their driver's licenses in recent months — much longer than the usual two-week wait time — as the DMV faces a print production backlog of more than 350,000 licenses.

Between the lines: The backlog is expected to be resolved by the end of this month, NC DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin told lawmakers Thursday.

Zoom in: Two offices in Raleigh will be open throughout the summer from 8am to noon:

One in North Raleigh (2431 Spring Forest Road, Suite 101)

And another in West Raleigh (3231 Avent Ferry Road)

See the full list of DMV offices open from June 8 - August 24 here.

