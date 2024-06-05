How to celebrate Pride Month in the Triangle

Share on email (opens in new window)

Pride Month has arrived. Here's how you can celebrate in the Triangle.

🎤 June 7: Morrisville's Pride edition of its Music in the Park series will be held from 6-8:30pm featuring live music, drag bingo with prizes from Trader Joe's, empanadas and ice cream.

🏃 June 8: Runologie's annual Run for Love 5K benefitting Raleigh Pride and the LGBT Center of Raleigh starts at 7:30am. An afterparty at Trophy Brewing on Maywood will follow the race. Register here.

Apex will hold its Pride Festival from 11am-5pm, featuring live music, food trucks and a kids' zone.

Orgullo Latinx Pride in Carborro will run 5-9pm with drag shows, a DJ, food trucks and other family events.

🤩 June 15: Fuquay-Varina's Pride events kick off with a morning workout at 8am and will wrap up with a Pride After Dark Karaoke event from 9pm-1am.

Check out the full schedule of events.

🌈 June 22: The 12th Annual Out! Raleigh Pride Festival will run from 11am to 7pm on Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh.

✨ June 22: Pride Cary Night Market, from 5-10pm in Downtown Cary Park.

🍾 June 23: The Avenue on Glenwood will host a brunch and drag Pride Sun-Day Party 12-5pm.

NC Courage will also hold its #ForTheLove Pride Celebration during its 6pm game against the Chicago Red Stars. (Bonus: They're giving away bucket hats.)

🧺 June 30: Pride in the Park, a picnic for all families, runs from 12-4pm at Downtown Cary Park, featuring bracelet making, lawn games and other arts and crafts.

Trek Bicycle of Cary will also host a Family Pride Ride at 10am.

Of note: Durham will host its official Pride celebration in September. Wake Forest's Pride is held in October.