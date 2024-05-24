The Tuscarora Nation of North Carolina is once again pushing for state recognition under legislation filed earlier this month. Why it matters: The tribe, which has sought recognition for decades, is currently excluded from some benefits afforded to the eight other state-recognized tribes, like eligibility for scholarships, the ability to compete in powwows and adorning students with feathers at graduations, The News & Observer reports.

The big picture: The Tuscaroras have been in North Carolina for 2,400 years, and comprise three bands across Lumberton that act as one nation, according to the tribe's website.

Tuscaroras are also in New York and Six Nations, Ontario.

Context: Republican state Rep. Edward Goodwin has filed numerous bills seeking to grant state recognition to the Tuscarora Nation since his election in 2018.

"I can't believe at this time in our history, we're taking a people who were Native Americans, who were here before all the rest of us were here, and we're treating them this way," Goodwin said.

Zoom in: This year's bill would also give the tribe representation on the Commission of Indian Affairs, which denied the tribe's petition for state recognition in 2019, saying it was a "splinter group" of the Lumbee Tribe, according to the N&O.