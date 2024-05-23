The number of all-cash home sales in the Triangle has steadily risen in recent years, though it's below the national average. Why it matters: Local real estate professionals say cash deals are popular amid high interest rates. Wealthy buyers can adapt to this pricey real estate market more easily than typical buyers needing a loan.

Between the lines: All-cash buyers also present several advantages to sellers, including their ability to close quickly and offer more due diligence money.

The big picture: Since January 2011, 34.5% of homes nationwide have been purchased with cash as of February 2024, per Redfin data.

By the numbers: Of the 44,769 total home sales in the Triangle between May 2023 and May 2024, 54% were conventional mortgages and 19% were cash, according to data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service. The remainder were mostly government-insured mortgage programs.

The 12 months prior to that, 19% were cash and 58% were conventional mortgages.

Yes, but: The overall percentage of cash sales across all price points in the Triangle over the past 18 months (beginning in January 2023) is about 18.2%, up from around 16.2% during the 18 months before the pandemic.

What they're saying: "As interest rates pushed 8% we saw a higher proportion of all-cash offers," says Adam Dickinson, a Realtor with Nest Realty.

State of play: All-cash buyers come from a range of backgrounds, Dickinson says. Often they're out-of-state buyers relocating from pricier markets.

"So they're not interest rate sensitive. Then you get the people who are relocating here for jobs," John Finan of Exeter Building Company told WTVD last year.

Plus, there are plenty of high-income residents in the Triangle whose homes have appreciated a lot — and who've been able to save money while mortgage rates were very low, Dickinson adds.

Lower-income buyers and first-time buyers are feeling the squeeze from the competitive edge presented by all-cash buyers.