The first piece of the Carolina Hurricanes' offseason puzzle has fallen into place with Rod Brind'Amour signing a multi-year deal to remain head coach of the team. Why it matters: Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said during a press conference that signing Brind'Amour and his assistants to a long-term deal was their first priority — given the Canes have made the playoffs six years in a row under Brind'Amour's leadership.

Driving the news: Brind'Amour and Waddell declined to say how long the contract for Brind'Amour would be, but a graphic briefly shown during the presentation Monday noted it was a five-year deal.

The Canes have nine unrestricted free agents this offseason — including key players like Jalen Chatfield, Jake Guentzel and Teuvo Teravainen — and Waddell acknowledged it will be hard to keep all of them under the salary cap.

State of play: Brind'Amour has been one of the most significant figures in team history, both as a player winning a Stanley Cup in 2006 and as a coach building a sustained run of success.

But despite getting tantalizingly close and putting up tremendous regular season statistics, the Canes have yet to get over the hump and make a Stanley Cup final under his leadership.

What they're saying: When asked whether the Canes need to make any tweaks to their style, Brind'Amour said he doesn't "want to change a bunch of stuff" and is trying to block out the noise from the outside.