The first pieceof the Carolina Hurricanes' offseason puzzle has fallen into place with Rod Brind'Amour signing a multi-year deal to remain head coach of the team.
Why it matters: Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said during a press conference that signing Brind'Amour and his assistants to a long-term deal was their first priority — given the Canes have made the playoffs six years in a row under Brind'Amour's leadership.
Driving the news: Brind'Amour and Waddell declined to say how long the contract for Brind'Amour would be, but a graphic briefly shown during the presentation Monday noted it was a five-year deal.
The Canes have nine unrestricted free agents this offseason — including key players like Jalen Chatfield, Jake Guentzel and Teuvo Teravainen — and Waddell acknowledged it will be hard to keep all of them under the salary cap.
State of play: Brind'Amour has been one of the most significant figures in team history, both as a player winning a Stanley Cup in 2006 and as a coach building a sustained run of success.
But despite getting tantalizingly close and putting up tremendous regular season statistics, the Canes have yet to get over the hump and make a Stanley Cup final under his leadership.
What they're saying: When asked whether the Canes need to make any tweaks to their style, Brind'Amour said he doesn't "want to change a bunch of stuff" and is trying to block out the noise from the outside.
"I believe in this group. I believe in the way we do things," he said Monday. "I just look at, even this year, we had a great year. We get to play the best team in the league, and we're going toe to toe. Can we do things better? Of course."
"We're knocking on the door, and I can tell you what, I'd rather be knocking on the door than be two houses down, which is where we were for a long time," he added.