May 20, 2024 - News

📸 Follow us on Instagram

headshot
headshot
The downtown Raleigh skyline

Photo: Visit Raleigh

We're expanding our social media coverage in the Triangle.

Driving the news: Axios Raleigh is now on Instagram, sharing news and happenings in Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Durham, Chapel Hill and beyond.

Zoom in: Spearheading this effort is Alexis Clinton. You might recognize her from Axios Charlotte's food and real estate coverage... but she's a Durham native.

  • Expect a variety of news, from fun things to do and new restaurant openings, to developments, real estate, politics and more.
  • Give us a follow to be the first to know when something cool is happening in your city.

Have a news tip? Send us a DM or reach out to [email protected].

Taking a selfie in front of Major the Bull
Alexis with Major the Bull in downtown Durham. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Raleigh in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more