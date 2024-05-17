A bill that would roll back a pandemic-era law allowing people to wear masks in public for health reasons is gaining momentum in the Republican-led N.C. General Assembly.
State of play: House Bill 237 is not targeted at those who wear masks for health reasons but rather a response to the presence of masked protesters at pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses in recent weeks, Republican leaders have said.
The bill would also increase penalties for blocking roads, a tactic that some demonstrators have used, and increase penalties for those committing crimes while wearing a mask.
Democrats in the Senate tried to keep the health exception in the bill, saying it could keep immunocompromised people from wearing medical masks.
What they're saying: Republicans argued there was no health exception prior the pandemic and no record exists of someone being arrested for masking for health reasons then, WRAL reported.
Yes. but: Democrats said the exemption should stay both for the sake of immunocompromised people or those who want to protect their health.
"No one wants to see a grandmother arrested for wearing a mask. The fact, though, is that this would criminalize that process," Democratic Sen. Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County said, according to N.C. Newsline.
Between the lines: The mask measure could violate federal laws that protect free speech and access to government services, disability rights and free speech advocates say, per WRAL.
DHHS says a legal interpretation of the bill would not classify wearing a mask for health reasons as a crime — but it could cause uncertainty for people who might need to wear a mask, or increase harassment of those who do, the department wrote in a message to lawmakers.
"This likely misunderstanding will have a chilling effect on the average person's willingness to wear a mask when it's appropriate for the protection of their own health and safety or the health and safety of others," DHHS wrote in the message.
What's next: The N.C. House could take it up next week and potentially make some changes to it.