May 16, 2024 - News

✨ Raleigh's growth shines

headshot

The bar chart shows the U.S. cities with the greatest percentage changes in population from 2022 to 2023. Atlanta, Fort Worth, Texas, and Raleigh, N.C., experienced the most growth, while New Orleans, St. Louis, and Philadelphia saw the largest declines.
Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Raleigh is America's third fastest-growing big city as of 2023, behind Atlanta and Fort Worth, according to new Census Bureau data out today.

Why it matters: Late-pandemic shifts in where Americans live are still shaking out — with big implications for cities that are gaining residents, as well as those losing them.

By the numbers: Raleigh grew by 1.87% between 2022 and 2023 and now has 482,295 residents.

  • No. 1-ranked Atlanta grew by 2.42%, with 510,823 residents in 2023.
  • And Fort Worth (No.2) grew by 2.23%, with 978,468 residents.

Zoom out: Durham ranked 12th among the cities, growing 1.23% to 296,186 residents in 2023.

  • Charlotte was 5th, growing 1.74% to 911,311 residents.

The big picture: Southern cities dominate the list of the fastest-growing big metros, with Florida and Texas alone accounting for eight of the top 20.

Between the lines: Some of America's fastest-growing places are not cities themselves, but their outer suburbs, or "exurbs."

  • That trend is seen in the Triangle, too, with Johnston, Franklin and Chatham counties all growing faster than Wake County now.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Raleigh in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more