✨ Raleigh's growth shines

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Raleigh is America's third fastest-growing big city as of 2023, behind Atlanta and Fort Worth, according to new Census Bureau data out today. Why it matters: Late-pandemic shifts in where Americans live are still shaking out — with big implications for cities that are gaining residents, as well as those losing them.

By the numbers: Raleigh grew by 1.87% between 2022 and 2023 and now has 482,295 residents.

No. 1-ranked Atlanta grew by 2.42%, with 510,823 residents in 2023.

And Fort Worth (No.2) grew by 2.23%, with 978,468 residents.

Zoom out: Durham ranked 12th among the cities, growing 1.23% to 296,186 residents in 2023.

Charlotte was 5th, growing 1.74% to 911,311 residents.

The big picture: Southern cities dominate the list of the fastest-growing big metros, with Florida and Texas alone accounting for eight of the top 20.

Between the lines: Some of America's fastest-growing places are not cities themselves, but their outer suburbs, or "exurbs."