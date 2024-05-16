✨ Raleigh's growth shines
Raleigh is America's third fastest-growing big city as of 2023, behind Atlanta and Fort Worth, according to new Census Bureau data out today.
Why it matters: Late-pandemic shifts in where Americans live are still shaking out — with big implications for cities that are gaining residents, as well as those losing them.
By the numbers: Raleigh grew by 1.87% between 2022 and 2023 and now has 482,295 residents.
- No. 1-ranked Atlanta grew by 2.42%, with 510,823 residents in 2023.
- And Fort Worth (No.2) grew by 2.23%, with 978,468 residents.
Zoom out: Durham ranked 12th among the cities, growing 1.23% to 296,186 residents in 2023.
- Charlotte was 5th, growing 1.74% to 911,311 residents.
The big picture: Southern cities dominate the list of the fastest-growing big metros, with Florida and Texas alone accounting for eight of the top 20.
Between the lines: Some of America's fastest-growing places are not cities themselves, but their outer suburbs, or "exurbs."
- That trend is seen in the Triangle, too, with Johnston, Franklin and Chatham counties all growing faster than Wake County now.
