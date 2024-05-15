La Farm Bakery, which opened in Cary in 1999, will debut a location in downtown Raleigh this month and another in North Raleigh this summer.

Why it matters: Run by James Beard-nominated baker Lionel Vatinet, La Farm is one of the longest-running bakeries in the Triangle.

What to expect: Apart from its popular sourdough and other fresh breads, expect pastries, sandwiches, salads and coffee.

The downtown Raleigh location, opening on May 22, will be a pop-up at 122 Glenwood Ave.

The location is described as "semi-permanent," and La Farm's lease runs through the end of the year. But the bakery said it hopes to extend the lease long term.

It'll open daily, from 7:30am-7pm.

La Farm's other Raleigh location, which will open later this summer, will be in Creekside Crossing Shopping Center at 404 E. Six Forks Road.