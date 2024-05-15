Construction is wrapping up on the new library and civic center in downtown Carrboro. The facility is expected to open in this fall. Why it matters: This will be a community gathering spot and the newest library for Orange County.

Zoom in: The three-story public building will also house Carrboro Recreation, Parks and Cultural Resources; Orange County Skills Development Center; WCOM Radio; a teen center; and performance/multipurpose uses.

Context: Situated on a former municipal parking lot next to Open Eye Cafe, the 50,000-square-foot library development, called the 203 Project, has been under construction for about two years.

The new facility will have a parking deck with 171 vehicle parking spaces and 70 bike parking spots.

The 203 Project's total cost is $41 million, shared between Orange County and the town of Carrboro, the Daily Tar Heel reported.

Zoom out: The downtown library will replace the Carrboro Branch Library, located in McDougle Middle School, and the Cybrary, located in the Century Center in downtown Carrboro — which have been around since 1995 and 2004, respectively, per the county.

Here's what the new library will look like. All renderings are courtesy of the town of Carrboro.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the public library will be open in the fall, not in August.