The Cellar Liquor Bar is a bourbon-focused bar located downstairs at Wolfe & Porter. Photo: Trey Thomas

Downtown Raleigh's Wolfe & Porter will host a grand opening celebration this weekend after finishing a significant renovation earlier this year. What to expect: The bar — named after the North Carolina authors Thomas Wolfe and O. Henry's real name William Sydney Porter — has added about 3,000 square feet to its space on Morgan Street.

The bar's owners renovated its front patio and back deck. The hope is to use it as a more casual space for beer, wine and cocktails.

Downstairs, it has added a completely new bar called The Cellar Liquor Bar, which will be quieter and will focus on serving bourbon and classic cocktails.

The Cellar Liquor Bar is open Thursday-Saturday (6pm-12am) and is also available for private events.

Driving the news: Wolfe & Porter will celebrate the renovations with a Tiki Fest on Saturday starting at 4pm, serving up classic tropical cocktails, like painkillers and jungle birds, and also hosting live music and food trucks.

Location: 905 W. Morgan St., Raleigh