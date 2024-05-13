Downtown Raleigh'sWolfe & Porter will host a grand opening celebration this weekend after finishing a significant renovation earlier this year.
What to expect: The bar — named after the North Carolina authors Thomas Wolfe and O. Henry's real name William Sydney Porter — has added about 3,000 square feet to its space on Morgan Street.
The bar's owners renovated its front patio and back deck. The hope is to use it as a more casual space for beer, wine and cocktails.
Downstairs, it has added a completely new bar called The Cellar Liquor Bar, which will be quieter and will focus on serving bourbon and classic cocktails.
The Cellar Liquor Bar is open Thursday-Saturday (6pm-12am) and is also available for private events.
Driving the news: Wolfe & Porter will celebrate the renovations with a Tiki Fest on Saturday starting at 4pm, serving up classic tropical cocktails, like painkillers and jungle birds, and also hosting live music and food trucks.