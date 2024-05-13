42 mins ago - News

Raleigh pub reopens after a dramatic renovation

headshot
The Cellar Liquor Bar is a bourbon-focused bar located downstairs at Wolfe & Porter, a craft cocktail bar at 905 W. Morgan in Raleigh, N.C. The bar is hosting Tiki Fest, a grand opening celebration on May 18, 2024. Credit: Trey Thomas

The Cellar Liquor Bar is a bourbon-focused bar located downstairs at Wolfe & Porter. Photo: Trey Thomas

Downtown Raleigh's Wolfe & Porter will host a grand opening celebration this weekend after finishing a significant renovation earlier this year.

What to expect: The bar — named after the North Carolina authors Thomas Wolfe and O. Henry's real name William Sydney Porter — has added about 3,000 square feet to its space on Morgan Street.

  • The bar's owners renovated its front patio and back deck. The hope is to use it as a more casual space for beer, wine and cocktails.

Downstairs, it has added a completely new bar called The Cellar Liquor Bar, which will be quieter and will focus on serving bourbon and classic cocktails.

  • The Cellar Liquor Bar is open Thursday-Saturday (6pm-12am) and is also available for private events.

Driving the news: Wolfe & Porter will celebrate the renovations with a Tiki Fest on Saturday starting at 4pm, serving up classic tropical cocktails, like painkillers and jungle birds, and also hosting live music and food trucks.

Location: 905 W. Morgan St., Raleigh

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more