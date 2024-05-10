See inside this Raleigh "jewel box" featured in House Beautiful

Few people are as skilled as North Carolina designer Charlotte Lucas when it comes to balancing ambition and restraint in a home renovation. That's exactly why one Raleigh couple called on her to transform their Georgian home into something visually adventurous, but comfortable enough for family gatherings.

The artful balancing act landed the Raleigh home in the coveted pages of House Beautiful for its recent color issue.

You'll find soothing bleached white oak paneling and chairs with curved backs and deep seats in the family room, and another space adorned in "larger-than-life de Gournay cranes and a shimmery, textural gold ceiling," the feature reveals.

The intrigue: You might have seen another one of Lucas' designs recently. The South of France home in "The Idea of You" is a house she designed in Atlanta.

Bri's thought bubble: I'll be thinking of this lacquered butterfly chest used as a sink in the powder room for a long, long time.

Take a look around.

Photo: Chris Edwards

Photo: Chris Edwards

Photo: Chris Edwards