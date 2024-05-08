Data: National Education Association; Map: Alice Feng/Axios North Carolina's average teacher salary during the 2022-2023 school year was $56,559, according to an analysis by the National Education Association. North Carolina's average teacher salary ranked 38th among all states, a drop from No. 36 in the previous year.

Why it matters: Raises for teachers have been a priority for North Carolina politicians during recent legislative sessions — and the analysis shows that most states across the country are increasing the average pay to teachers.

State of play: In the state's last budget, passed last fall, teachers were given on average a raise of 7% over the next two years — though the largest portion of the raises went to beginning teacher salaries, which is set to be $41,000 in the next school year.

Teachers have long campaigned for higher raises from the state legislature. Outgoing state Superintendent Catherine Truitt has partially blamed the state's pay structure for some teacher attrition.

Yes, but: Interest in additional raises for teachers still appears to exist among legislators.