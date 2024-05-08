Judge rules Hayes Barton residents must pay developer's $28K legal fees
A group of Raleigh residents who sued to stop a developer from building luxury townhomes in the Hayes Barton neighborhood could be forced to pay the developer's legal fees, WRAL reports.
Why it matters: The lawsuit was seen as a major protest against the city's "missing middle" housing reforms, which encouraged adding more density to single-family neighborhoods like Hayes Barton.
Driving the news: Three families in Hayes Barton sued developer Johnny Chappell, his partners and the city in March 2023 in an attempt to stop the project at 908 Williamson Dr., claiming the city had illegally approved its "missing middle" housing reforms.
- But a judge in the case ordered the plaintiffs to pay the developer's $28,000 in legal fees, WRAL reported. The developer did not create the city's policies around housing, the judge said.
- The families are appealing.
