A $3B real estate development in Apex could finally break ground
Veridea, a long-awaited, master-plan community in Apex, could begin phase one of construction later this year, according to its developer, New York firm RXR.
Why it matters: Veridea has been in the works for more than a decade and represents a $3 billion investment in one of the Triangle's fastest growing towns.
Zoom in: RXR bought the 1,000-acre site — located about three miles south of downtown Apex — last year for $91 million from Hudson Realty, the Triangle Business Journal reported.
- Plans have been tweaked over the years, but RXR's current plan would add thousands of housing units and millions of square feet of commercial space in the coming years.
- The property is zoned to allow up to 8,000 residential units and 12 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, the News & Observer notes.
Driving the news: Last week, RXR unveiled renderings of the first phase of development, which it hopes to begin prep work on this fall and construction next year.
Phase one would include:
- 1,500 apartment units built over ground floor retail.
- 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial space.
- A 340,000-square-foot campus for Wake Technical Community College. Wake Tech has earmarked around $130 million from a bond passed in 2022 for two buildings there.
- And 1,110 single-family homes and townhomes being built by homebuilder Lennar.
