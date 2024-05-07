Veridea, a long-awaited, master-plan community in Apex, could begin phase one of construction later this year, according to its developer, New York firm RXR. Why it matters: Veridea has been in the works for more than a decade and represents a $3 billion investment in one of the Triangle's fastest growing towns.

Zoom in: RXR bought the 1,000-acre site — located about three miles south of downtown Apex — last year for $91 million from Hudson Realty, the Triangle Business Journal reported.

Plans have been tweaked over the years, but RXR's current plan would add thousands of housing units and millions of square feet of commercial space in the coming years.

The property is zoned to allow up to 8,000 residential units and 12 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, the News & Observer notes.

Driving the news: Last week, RXR unveiled renderings of the first phase of development, which it hopes to begin prep work on this fall and construction next year.

Phase one would include:

1,500 apartment units built over ground floor retail.

200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial space.

A 340,000-square-foot campus for Wake Technical Community College. Wake Tech has earmarked around $130 million from a bond passed in 2022 for two buildings there.

And 1,110 single-family homes and townhomes being built by homebuilder Lennar.