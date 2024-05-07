The states Trump and Biden are obsessed with

Data: Cook Political Report. Map: Axios Visuals North Carolina is one of seven swing states that both the Biden and Trump campaigns are obsessed with in the upcoming presidential election this fall. Why it matters: The Biden-Trump election likely will be decided by roughly 6% of swing voters in these seven states, top strategists in both parties tell Axios' co-founders Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen.

State of play: Each side will spend billions to reach those voters over the next six months in North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In North Carolina, Biden's campaign has opened 10 offices in big cities and suburban counties in hopes of driving up turnout from Democratic voters or convincing some Republicans — like the 250,000 Nikki Haley voters in the Republican primary — to vote for Biden.

Between the lines: The Trump campaign is talking to that 6% of persuadable voters when it hammers immigration, crime and inflation.

Biden is aiming at the 6% when he emphasizes abortion, democracy and stability.

By the numbers: Biden's winning margin in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in 2020 totaled just over 300,000 votes out of 158 million cast for president nationwide.

The Washington Post found that the winner would have changed by flipping just over 81,000 votes in four states (Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Georgia).

