An upstate New York favorite opens in Raleigh
Brooklyn Pickle, a New York sandwich company founded in Syracuse, is doubling down on its presence in North Carolina.
The latest: Brooklyn Pickle said Friday that it will open its first Raleigh location on Lake Boone Trail on Monday.
- It's the sandwich shop's sixth location overall and second in North Carolina, with another shop in Southern Pines.
What to expect: The menu offers sandwiches you'd see at most New York delis, including pastrami, Reubens and roast beef — all starting at under $10.
- The shop also makes a variety of subs, wraps, soups, salads and several types of pickles.
Location: 4025 Lake Boone Trail, Suite 120
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more