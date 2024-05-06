1 hour ago - News

An upstate New York favorite opens in Raleigh

A sandwich that has been cut in two with meat, lettuce and tomato

A Brooklyn Pickle overstuffed sandwich. Photo: Courtesy of Brooklyn PIckle

Brooklyn Pickle, a New York sandwich company founded in Syracuse, is doubling down on its presence in North Carolina.

The latest: Brooklyn Pickle said Friday that it will open its first Raleigh location on Lake Boone Trail on Monday.

  • It's the sandwich shop's sixth location overall and second in North Carolina, with another shop in Southern Pines.

What to expect: The menu offers sandwiches you'd see at most New York delis, including pastrami, Reubens and roast beef — all starting at under $10.

  • The shop also makes a variety of subs, wraps, soups, salads and several types of pickles.

Location: 4025 Lake Boone Trail, Suite 120

