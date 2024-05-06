North Carolina Republicans are moving to significantly expand the state's Opportunity Scholarship program, which offers state-funded vouchers to pay for private schooling, during the short session. Why it matters: More than 72,000 families applied for private school vouchers this year, after the program was opened to all families in the state regardless of income.

State of play: Under the current funding level of $191 million, only a small portion of applicants in the lowest income levels received vouchers.

For example, a family of four making more than $115,440 could not receive a voucher.

Driving the news: A bill that moved through the state Senate, though, would add $248 million to the program to clear the waitlist — currently at around 55,000 families.

The bill would also increase annual voucher funding, rising to $800 million by 2031.

Yes, but: Many of the state's top private schools — from Providence Day in Charlotte to Ravenscroft School in Raleigh — don't accept vouchers, an Axios analysis found. Many North Carolina students receiving vouchers attend religious schools.

Between the lines: The program is one of the most significant changes to education in the state in recent years — potentially moving tens of thousands of students out of the public school system and into private schools in the coming year.

It's also sharply divided Republicans and Democrats within the General Assembly, with Gov. Roy Cooper aggressively campaigning against it, arguing it drains resources from public schools.

What they're saying: "Education dollars should follow students, no matter what school they attend," Republican Sen. Michael Lee of New Hanover County said in a statement. "Clearing these waitlists fulfills our commitment to families from across the state that want a stronger say in their child's education."

The state's Democratic Party, however, called the program a taxpayer giveaway to wealthy families. "It is a slap in the face to students, hard-working public school staff, and all North Carolinians," N.C. Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton said in a statement.

What's next: The bill could reach Cooper's desk next week, if the House agrees to the language in the Senate bill, the Associated Press notes.