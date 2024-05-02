Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's warming up quickly across the Triangle, which means it's time for communities across the region to host their annual festivals. Here's what's happening across the Triangle this weekend:

🦅 Learn how to build the perfect bird habitat with the Durham Museum of Life + Science's Bird Bonanza event on Saturday.

🍽️ Eat out at the Holly Springs International Food Festival on Friday.

🛍️ Shop and eat at the First Friday Market on Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh, where they will be showing the movie Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Friday evening.

🍓 Celebrate strawberry season at the Strawberry Festival in Old North Durham Park and the Strawberry Jamboree at the Carrboro Farmers Market on Saturday.

🏔️ Head to downtown Apex on Saturday for PeakFest featuring free music, local shops and food vendors.

🧑‍🧑‍🧒 Shop for Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts at the Ma & Pa Market on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.

🪕 Listen to music near the banks of the Haw River in Saxapahaw on Saturday for the Haw River Festival.

👂 Hear poetry and bands perform and grab a bite from local food trucks at the annual Carrboro Day on Saturday.