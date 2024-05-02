28 mins ago - News

What's happening this weekend across the Triangle

Illustration of two martini glasses forming the "W" in "weekend."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's warming up quickly across the Triangle, which means it's time for communities across the region to host their annual festivals.

Here's what's happening across the Triangle this weekend:

🦅 Learn how to build the perfect bird habitat with the Durham Museum of Life + Science's Bird Bonanza event on Saturday.

🍽️ Eat out at the Holly Springs International Food Festival on Friday.

🛍️ Shop and eat at the First Friday Market on Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh, where they will be showing the movie Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Friday evening.

🍓 Celebrate strawberry season at the Strawberry Festival in Old North Durham Park and the Strawberry Jamboree at the Carrboro Farmers Market on Saturday.

🏔️ Head to downtown Apex on Saturday for PeakFest featuring free music, local shops and food vendors.

🧑‍🧑‍🧒 Shop for Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts at the Ma & Pa Market on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.

🪕 Listen to music near the banks of the Haw River in Saxapahaw on Saturday for the Haw River Festival.

👂 Hear poetry and bands perform and grab a bite from local food trucks at the annual Carrboro Day on Saturday.

