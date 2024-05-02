Path to Congress clears for Trump-backed Knott

Former federal prosecutor and Trump-endorsed candidate Brad Knott has sealed the Republican nomination for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District after Smithfield attorney Kelly Daughtry dropped out of the race ahead of the May 14 primary runoff.
Why it matters: The runoff for the Republican-leaning district seemed primed to become a measurement of how much power Trump's support has in the swing state in 2024, as we reported earlier this week.
Two days after that story ran, Daughtry answered that question in a statement ending her candidacy.
What they're saying: "In light of President Trump's endorsement of Brad Knott for the Congressional seat in District 13, it has become clear that a pathway to victory is no longer feasible," Daughtry said in a statement.
"I believe in the democratic process and respect the endorsement of our President."