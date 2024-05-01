56 mins ago - News

Wine bar to takeover former Cafe Carolina space

headshot
Food and wine on a table

Postino WineCafe, a Phoenix-born wine bar chain, will open in the former Cafe Carolina space in the Village District this summer, the restaurant's management announced Wednesday.

What to expect: Postino WineCafe is renovating the former Cafe Carolina space to include room for more than 150 diners, including a large outdoor patio area.

  • Postino will be open for lunch and dinner, serving more than 30 wines by the glass.
  • In addition to wine and beer, Postino's menu includes charcuterie boards, soups and salads and paninis.

Address: 401 Daniels St., Unit B0238, Raleigh

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more