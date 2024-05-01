29 mins ago - News

The Triangle's best May concerts

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 05: Dave Grohl (L) and Josh Freese (R) of Foo Fighters perform at the Power to the Patients concert at The Anthem on March 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs in Washington, D.C. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The spring concert season is heating up across the Triangle.

Here are some of the best concerts happening in May:

😢 May 1: Emo legends Sunny Day Real Estate play the Lincoln Theatre.

🎸 May 2: Hard rockers Queens of the Stone Age take on Red Hat Amphitheater.

🤘 May 3: '90s alt-rockers The Verve Pipe make an appearance at The Rialto.

🎸 May 3: '00s standouts Say Anything play The Ritz.

🎤 May 7: The Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters bring their show to Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

🎙️ May 8: Singer Madison Beer stops at The Ritz.

🥁 May 11: Folk rockers The Decemberists make a stop at the DPAC.

🦁 May 15: Broadway sensation The Lion King's multiweek run at the DPAC begins.

🎤 May 24: Rapper Joyner Lucas performs at The Ritz.

🥁 May 24: Raleigh rock group The Veldt takes the stage at Transfer Co.

🎸 May 25: Low-key indie rock group Real Estate plays the Haw River Ballroom.

🎤 May 29: Rapper Isaiah Rashad stops at The Ritz.

💔 May 29-30: Alt-rock stalwarts The Magnetic Fields bring their 25th anniversary celebration of their album "69 Love Songs" to the Carolina Theatre.

🐢 May 30: Roots group Trampled by Turtles plays Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

🤠May 30: Alt-country singer Orville Peck performs at Red Hat Amphitheater.

🌝 May 31: Good Moon, Sylvan Esso's two-day Durham music festival, starts at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

