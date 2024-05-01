The spring concert season is heating up across the Triangle.

Here are some of the best concerts happening in May:

😢 May 1: Emo legends Sunny Day Real Estate play the Lincoln Theatre.

🎸 May 2: Hard rockers Queens of the Stone Age take on Red Hat Amphitheater.

🤘 May 3: '90s alt-rockers The Verve Pipe make an appearance at The Rialto.

🎸 May 3: '00s standouts Say Anything play The Ritz.

🎤 May 7: The Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters bring their show to Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

🎙️ May 8: Singer Madison Beer stops at The Ritz.

🥁 May 11: Folk rockers The Decemberists make a stop at the DPAC.

🦁 May 15: Broadway sensation The Lion King's multiweek run at the DPAC begins.

🎤 May 24: Rapper Joyner Lucas performs at The Ritz.

🥁 May 24: Raleigh rock group The Veldt takes the stage at Transfer Co.

🎸 May 25: Low-key indie rock group Real Estate plays the Haw River Ballroom.

🎤 May 29: Rapper Isaiah Rashad stops at The Ritz.

💔 May 29-30: Alt-rock stalwarts The Magnetic Fields bring their 25th anniversary celebration of their album "69 Love Songs" to the Carolina Theatre.

🐢 May 30: Roots group Trampled by Turtles plays Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

🤠May 30: Alt-country singer Orville Peck performs at Red Hat Amphitheater.

🌝 May 31: Good Moon, Sylvan Esso's two-day Durham music festival, starts at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.