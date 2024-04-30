The Tea: Republican donor calls for NCInnovation audit

💸 Influential Republican donor Art Pope is calling for a state audit of NCInnovation, a new public-private partnership that received $500 million in state funding last year. (WRAL)

NCInnovation faced scrutiny before landing money in last year's state budget. (Axios)

🥕 A new farmers market opened in Durham called the North Durham Farmers' Market. (INDY Week)

State health care plans can't exclude gender-affirming surgeries, per a federal appeals court ruling on Monday. (Axios)

🗳️ President Biden will visit Wilmington on Thursday to talk about environmental issues — his third visit to the state this year. (WECT)