Protesters camp out on UNC's campus

Several hundred protesters began gathering at Polk Place on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus on Friday. The demonstration over the war in Gaza began as an encampment, but UNC administrators asked the group to take the tents down to comply with campus policy. Joined by students from Duke and N.C. State, the group camped out all weekend, at times marching, chanting, dancing, singing and socializing. Protestors put the tents back up on Sunday.

UNC Students for Justice in Palestine, the group that organized the demonstration, is calling on the university to disclose any investments and divest from any companies connected to Israel.

What they're saying: "Because there are no more universities in Gaza and because 70% of the weapons going to Israel are from the United States, we here have a moral obligation to do everything in our power to disrupt business as usual and to reject the genocidal status quo," UNC grad student Sylvie Tuder told Axios.