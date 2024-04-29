2 hours ago - News

One of Raleigh's most anticipated rooftop restaurants will open next month

headshot
A dining room on the top floor of the Dillon tower in downtown Raleigh

The dining room windows at La Terrazza in downtown Raleigh. Photo: Derrick Bryant/Raleighwood Media Group

La Terrazza, a restaurant with a bird's-eye perch over downtown Raleigh, will open in the Warehouse District on May 1.

Why it matters: La Terrazza is the newest creation from the team behind the popular downtown Italian eatery Mulino, and the restaurant will occupy one of the city's premier pieces of real estate — the rooftop terrace at The Dillon tower.

What to expect: La Terrazza will operate with limited hours at the start of next month, opening Tuesday through Saturday from 5-10pm and Sunday from 4-9pm.

  • The menu will feature Southern Italian and Mediterranean dishes, including lamb skewers, fresh pasta, grilled octopus, charcuterie and a range of pizzas.
  • La Terrazza will have three separate dining rooms — all with floor-to-ceiling glass walls showcasing the skyline of downtown Raleigh — an outdoor bar and enough seats for more than 100 guests.

Flashback: Turning the Dillon's terrace into a restaurant has been a goal of Kane Realty for years in the making — dating back to when construction on the building wrapped up in 2018.

The rooftop restaurant La Terrazza
The rooftop dining section at La Terrazza. Photo: Derrick Bryant/Raleighwood Media Group
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more