La Terrazza, a restaurant with a bird's-eye perch over downtown Raleigh, will open in the Warehouse District on May 1. Why it matters: La Terrazza is the newest creation from the team behind the popular downtown Italian eatery Mulino, and the restaurant will occupy one of the city's premier pieces of real estate — the rooftop terrace at The Dillon tower.

What to expect: La Terrazza will operate with limited hours at the start of next month, opening Tuesday through Saturday from 5-10pm and Sunday from 4-9pm.

The menu will feature Southern Italian and Mediterranean dishes, including lamb skewers, fresh pasta, grilled octopus, charcuterie and a range of pizzas.

La Terrazza will have three separate dining rooms — all with floor-to-ceiling glass walls showcasing the skyline of downtown Raleigh — an outdoor bar and enough seats for more than 100 guests.

Flashback: Turning the Dillon's terrace into a restaurant has been a goal of Kane Realty for years in the making — dating back to when construction on the building wrapped up in 2018.

The team behind Brewery Bhavana was originally signed on to open a restaurant in the space in 2019 — but the plan fell apart after one of the owners was accused of sexual harassment and left the restaurant.

Umbria Hospitality agreed to a lease with Kane in 2022 to put La Terrazza in the Dillon.