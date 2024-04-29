La Terrazza, a restaurant with a bird's-eye perch over downtown Raleigh, will open in the Warehouse District on May 1.
Why it matters: La Terrazza is the newest creation from the team behind the popular downtown Italian eatery Mulino, and the restaurant will occupy one of the city's premier pieces of real estate — the rooftop terrace at The Dillon tower.
What to expect: La Terrazza will operate with limited hours at the start of next month, opening Tuesday through Saturday from 5-10pm and Sunday from 4-9pm.
The menu will feature Southern Italian and Mediterranean dishes, including lamb skewers, fresh pasta, grilled octopus, charcuterie and a range of pizzas.
La Terrazza will have three separate dining rooms — all with floor-to-ceiling glass walls showcasing the skyline of downtown Raleigh — an outdoor bar and enough seats for more than 100 guests.
Flashback: Turning the Dillon's terrace into a restaurant has been a goal of Kane Realty for years in the making — dating back to when construction on the building wrapped up in 2018.