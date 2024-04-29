Two new tenants are coming to downtown Durham's Brightleaf Square.Emmy Squared, a popular pizza chain that serves Detroit-style pies, is expected to open next month. FlowCorps, a Raleigh-based Pilates and cardio fitness studio, will open a location there later this year.
Why it matters: After several years of transition, Brightleaf Square's owner, Charlotte-based Asana Partners, has brought in a host of new tenants for the shopping-and-eating destination.
Driving the news: Real estate service firm CBRE said FlowCorps will lease 3,856 square feet at Brightleaf and is expected to open this fall.
State of play: The north building at Brightleaf is now nearly full leased — though 20,000 square feet of space remains available, per CBRE.
Other tenants that have recently opened include:
Fonda Lupita, the first Triangle location of the popular Sanford Mexican restaurant