Here's what's happening this weekend around the Triangle, from a dinosaur bones exhibit to beer festivals.
🍺 Brewgaloo, downtown Raleigh's annual craft beer festival featuring more than 100 breweries, returns to Fayetteville Street on Friday and Saturday.
🌿 Downtown Wake Forest will have its annual HerbFest, with vendors selling organic herbs, Friday through Sunday.
🦖 The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences opens its newest exhibit "Dueling Dinosaurs" on Saturday, which shows how scientists uncovered the fossils of a tyrannosaur and triceratops.
🎨 Cary's arts and crafts festival Spring Daze returns to Bond Park on Saturday, showcasing 170 artists and live entertainment.
🎶 The N.C. Museum of Art hosts its Music at the Museum Festival, featuring Tift Merritt, Kooley High and others.
🎤 The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation will hold Poetry in the Park on Saturday at Eno River State Park in Durham.
🚒 Raleigh's Sanderford Road Community Center will hold a free Touch-a-Truck event for children Saturday.