Apr 26, 2024 - News

Weekend plans in the Triangle

headshot
Animated illustration of calendar pages with neutral emojis on them being torn off, until you get to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which have smiling, sunglasses-wearing emojis on them with neon yellow waving lines.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Here's what's happening this weekend around the Triangle, from a dinosaur bones exhibit to beer festivals.

🍺 Brewgaloo, downtown Raleigh's annual craft beer festival featuring more than 100 breweries, returns to Fayetteville Street on Friday and Saturday.

🌿 Downtown Wake Forest will have its annual HerbFest, with vendors selling organic herbs, Friday through Sunday.

🦖 The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences opens its newest exhibit "Dueling Dinosaurs" on Saturday, which shows how scientists uncovered the fossils of a tyrannosaur and triceratops.

🎨 Cary's arts and crafts festival Spring Daze returns to Bond Park on Saturday, showcasing 170 artists and live entertainment.

🎶 The N.C. Museum of Art hosts its Music at the Museum Festival, featuring Tift Merritt, Kooley High and others.

🎤 The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation will hold Poetry in the Park on Saturday at Eno River State Park in Durham.

🚒 Raleigh's Sanderford Road Community Center will hold a free Touch-a-Truck event for children Saturday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more