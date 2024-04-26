Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what's happening this weekend around the Triangle, from a dinosaur bones exhibit to beer festivals.

🍺 Brewgaloo, downtown Raleigh's annual craft beer festival featuring more than 100 breweries, returns to Fayetteville Street on Friday and Saturday.

🌿 Downtown Wake Forest will have its annual HerbFest, with vendors selling organic herbs, Friday through Sunday.

🦖 The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences opens its newest exhibit "Dueling Dinosaurs" on Saturday, which shows how scientists uncovered the fossils of a tyrannosaur and triceratops.

🎨 Cary's arts and crafts festival Spring Daze returns to Bond Park on Saturday, showcasing 170 artists and live entertainment.

🎶 The N.C. Museum of Art hosts its Music at the Museum Festival, featuring Tift Merritt, Kooley High and others.

🎤 The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation will hold Poetry in the Park on Saturday at Eno River State Park in Durham.

🚒 Raleigh's Sanderford Road Community Center will hold a free Touch-a-Truck event for children Saturday.