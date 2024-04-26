🏈 Drake Maye's big night

Drake Maye was selected by the New England Patriots third overall in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, Axios' Ashley Mahoney writes. Why it matters: The Charlotte native and former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback is the third UNC quarterback selected in the NFL draft in the past seven years, in addition to Sam Howell and Mitch Trubisky.

What he's saying: "I'm ready to get to New England," Maye said on NFL Network after being drafted. "Let's have a blast. We're gonna win a lot of games."

Maye was accompanied by his three older brothers at the draft. As the youngest, he says he was always getting picked on. But he kept his head down and kept working, he said on NFL Network after being drafted.

"Those are three of my best friends," Maye said.