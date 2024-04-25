🏒 Watch parties for the Stanley Cup playoffs
With the Carolina Hurricane's opening playoff series shifting up to Long Island, it's time to find a watch party for the next two games.
Where to go: Carolina Ale House in downtown Raleigh will host the official watch parties for Game 3 on Thursday (which starts at 7:30pm) and Game 4 on Saturday (2pm).
- Members of the Canes organization and Stormy the Ice Hog will be there, as well as the team's iconic siren that plays before the start of periods.
- On Saturday, the watch party will spill out onto Glenwood South, with Glenwood Avenue closing and a giant television being put up.
