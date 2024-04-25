🏒 Watch parties for the Stanley Cup playoffs

Fans cheer during the Stanley Cup playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders in Raleigh. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

With the Carolina Hurricane's opening playoff series shifting up to Long Island, it's time to find a watch party for the next two games.

Where to go: Carolina Ale House in downtown Raleigh will host the official watch parties for Game 3 on Thursday (which starts at 7:30pm) and Game 4 on Saturday (2pm).