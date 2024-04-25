2 hours ago - News

🏒 Watch parties for the Stanley Cup playoffs

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Fans cheer during the game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on April 20, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Fans cheer during the Stanley Cup playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders in Raleigh. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

With the Carolina Hurricane's opening playoff series shifting up to Long Island, it's time to find a watch party for the next two games.

Where to go: Carolina Ale House in downtown Raleigh will host the official watch parties for Game 3 on Thursday (which starts at 7:30pm) and Game 4 on Saturday (2pm).

  • Members of the Canes organization and Stormy the Ice Hog will be there, as well as the team's iconic siren that plays before the start of periods.
  • On Saturday, the watch party will spill out onto Glenwood South, with Glenwood Avenue closing and a giant television being put up.

