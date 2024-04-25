2 hours ago - News

The Tea: Microsoft pulls out of Morrisville office space

❌ Microsoft is terminating an office lease at Perimeter Park in Morrisville and putting more office space there up for sublease. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

🥪 Raleigh's Seaboard Cafe, a lunch counter next to Logan's Garden Shop, will close in September when Logan's moves. (News & Observer 🔒)

A 74-year-old man was charged with shooting another man on Shaw University's campus in downtown Raleigh. (WRAL)

🐺 N.C. State chancellor Randy Woodson has used his steady temperament and ability to navigate political controversies to lead the university for 15 years — nearly three times longer than the average university head. (The Assembly 🔒)

🍕The owners of the Village Diner in Hillsborough have opened the West Hillsborough Pizzeria next to the diner. (WCHL)

