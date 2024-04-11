2 hours ago - News
R-Line bus returns to downtown Raleigh
GoRaleigh is reviving its R-Line bus, which was shuttered after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Raleigh announced.
Why it matters: Before the pandemic, the R-Line was a free bus service that circulated downtown Raleigh every 15 minutes. It was designed for convention center visitors, but downtown residents and workers used the service, too.
State of play: In 2021, after the pandemic and remote work emptied Raleigh's downtown core, GoRaleigh halted the R-Line service.
- Staffing levels of GoRaleigh bus drivers are now at levels to support its return, the News & Observer reported.
- The R-Line makes stops at several prominent locations downtown, including the convention center, Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh Union Station and the state Capitol building.
What's next: The R-Line will be back in service beginning May 5.
