Apr 10, 2024 - News

The Tea: A Trump endorsement in N.C. 13

🗳️ Former President Trump endorsed Brad Knott over Kelly Daughtry in the May 14 runoff for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of suburban Wake County. (CBS17)

🏀 N.C. State men's basketball assistant coach Joel Justus is leaving to join Ohio State's staff. (News & Observer 🔒)

💵 The Raleigh Police Protective Association, which represents Raleigh Police Department offices, is asking for a 15% raise for police officers in the city. (ABC11)

🏢 Highwoods Properties, a Raleigh-based real estate investment firm, has sold $80 million worth of office buildings in the City of Oaks. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

