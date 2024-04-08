People walk on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Photo: Eros Hoagland/Getty Images

The percentage of recent U.S. college graduates settling in the Triangle has grown over the past decade, according to data from the real estate firm JLL. Why it matters: Cities across the country are desperate to attract recent graduates, as building a higher density of educated workers attracts new businesses and keeps existing ones from moving.

Between the lines: The Triangle has long had an advantage when it comes to an educated workforce thanks to its large universities, like UNC, Duke, N.C. State and N.C. Central.

The data shows that advantage continues to grow, with even more recent graduates living in the area.

By the numbers: More than 31,200 bachelor's degree recipients from the class of 2023 resided in the Triangle last year, according to JLL.

That's equal to 1.2% of all 2023 college graduates, up from 1.1% in 2013.

Zoom out: The Triangle ranked 20th among metro areas with the most recent graduates.