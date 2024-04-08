The Triangle's share of recent graduates has grown over the past 10 years
The percentage of recent U.S. college graduates settling in the Triangle has grown over the past decade, according to data from the real estate firm JLL.
Why it matters: Cities across the country are desperate to attract recent graduates, as building a higher density of educated workers attracts new businesses and keeps existing ones from moving.
Between the lines: The Triangle has long had an advantage when it comes to an educated workforce thanks to its large universities, like UNC, Duke, N.C. State and N.C. Central.
- The data shows that advantage continues to grow, with even more recent graduates living in the area.
By the numbers: More than 31,200 bachelor's degree recipients from the class of 2023 resided in the Triangle last year, according to JLL.
- That's equal to 1.2% of all 2023 college graduates, up from 1.1% in 2013.
Zoom out: The Triangle ranked 20th among metro areas with the most recent graduates.
- The metros that attracted the most graduates were: New York (272,000), Los Angeles (132,000), San Francisco Bay Area (122,000), Boston (108,000) and Chicago (106,000).
- The cities with similar amounts of graduates as the Triangle were: Denver (36,000), Austin (36,000), Detroit (34,000), Orlando (28,000) and Charlotte (27,000).
