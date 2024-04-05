The Tea: Logan's Garden Shop on the move

🌸 Logan's Garden Shop will leave Seaboard Station in Raleigh at the end of this year and relocate to the State Farmers Market. (News & Observer 🔒)

🚔 Holly Springs police officers shot a man outside a Target who was brandishing a gun early Thursday morning. (WRAL)

🇺🇸 Vice President Kamala Harris was in Charlotte yesterday, underscoring how President Biden's campaign is honing in on North Carolina as one of the key swing states. (Axios)

🤝 Chapel Hill software startup CData bought a European company called Data Virtuality for an undisclosed amount. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

💰 The North Carolina Democratic Party has raised $5.26 million so far this election cycle, while the state Republican Party has raised $3.34 million. (WUNC)

🍎 Yolanda Hill, the wife of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, has closed her nonprofit Balanced Nutrition, citing an increased workload related to Robinson's run for governor. (The Assembly 🔒)