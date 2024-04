The Tea: Logan's Garden Shop on the move

🌸 Logan's Garden Shop will leave Seaboard Station in Raleigh at the end of this year and relocate to the State Farmers Market. (News & Observer πŸ”’)

πŸš” Holly Springs police officers shot a man outside a Target who was brandishing a gun early Thursday morning. (WRAL)

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Vice President Kamala Harris was in Charlotte yesterday, underscoring how President Biden's campaign is honing in on North Carolina as one of the key swing states. (Axios)

🀝 Chapel Hill software startup CData bought a European company called Data Virtuality for an undisclosed amount. (Triangle Business Journal πŸ”’)

πŸ’° The North Carolina Democratic Party has raised $5.26 million so far this election cycle, while the state Republican Party has raised $3.34 million. (WUNC)

🍎 Yolanda Hill, the wife of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, has closed her nonprofit Balanced Nutrition, citing an increased workload related to Robinson's run for governor. (The Assembly πŸ”’)