Michael Jordan's game-winning shot for the Tar Heels in the 1982 national championship game. Photo: Getty Images

With all three Triangle ACC schools still competing for a trip to the Final Four, we combed the national Getty Images archives for photos from each of the Triangle's 13 national titles. Why it matters: The area's unique dominance in college basketball goes back more than 60 years. Here are some of the photos from championship runs of years' past:

1957

The Triangle's first NCAA Tournament championship came in the form of a massive upset, when UNC beat a Wilt Chamberlain-led Kansas.

The Tar Heels beat the Jayhawks 54-53 in a game that went to triple overtime.

UNC's Lennie Rosenbluth (left) sets up a block on All-American Wilt Chamberlain, of Kansas, during the NCAA National Championship game. Photo: Getty Images

1974

Led by phenom David Thompson, N.C. State upset the juggernauts of UCLA in the Final Four before going on to beat Marquette 76-64.

50 years later, Marquette and N.C. State will square off again on Friday with an Elite Eight trip on the line.

North Carolina State's David Thompson (44) and Marquette forward Rick Campbell (53) during the NCAA championship game held in Greensboro, N.C. Photo: Rich Clarkson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

1982

After several close calls, UNC's legendary coach Dean Smith finally got a national championship, when the Tar Heels beat Georgetown 63-62.

UNC won with a last-second shot by Michael Jordan, who was a freshman at the time.

North Carolina coach Dean Smith stands victorious with Jimmy Black (21) after winning championship game vs Georgetown in New Orleans. Photo: Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

1983

Still perhaps the most famous NCAA Tournament win. N.C. State needed to win the ACC Tournament to even qualify for the 1983 tournament.

The following NCAA Tournament run — immortalized by the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary "Survive and Advance" — saw the Wolfpack beating Hakeem Olajuwon's Houston 54-52.

N.C. State's Sidney Lowe (35) grabs for a rebound vs Houston's Clyde Drexler (22). Photo: Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

1991

Mike Krzyzewski's first championship as Duke's basketball coach came against future UNC coach Roy Williams, who at the time coached Kansas.

The Blue Devils beat the Jayhawks 72-65.

Duke star Grant Hill (33) dunking the basketball against Kansas. Photo: John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

1992

The Blue Devils cemented themselves as a dominant program by winning back-to-back championships.

Duke crushed Michigan's Fab Five 71-51.

Duke's Bobby Hurley (11) passes to Christian Laettner (32) vs Michigan. Photo: John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

1993

The Triangle got back-to-back championship wins over Michigan's Fab Five, with the Tar Heels beating the Wolverines 77-71 in New Orleans.

North Carolina center Eric Montross (00) jumps up for the shot as University of Michigan forward Chris Webber (4) tries to block during the NCAA championship game. Photo via Getty Images

2001

Duke won its third national championship with a 82-72 victory over Arizona.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski cuts down net during celebration after winning National Championship game vs Arizona. Photo: John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

2005

After returning to his alma mater from Kansas, Roy Williams won his first national championship with the Tar Heels, beating Illinois 75-70.

UNC's Sean May shoots over Illinois' Jack Ingram in the NCAA championship game. Photo: Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

2009

UNC, led by a senior Tyler Hansbrough, capped off a dominant college basketball season with a 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the national championship game.

College Basketball: NCAA Final Four: North Carolina Ty Lawson (5) in action, making pass to Tyler Hansbrough (50) vs Michigan State Goran Suton (14) at Ford Field. Detroit, MI 4/6/2009 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X82140 TK2 F30 )

2010

Led by current coach and then player John Scheyer, Duke won its fourth national title in a nail-biter of a game against underdogs Butler 61-59.

Duke's Jon Scheyer, No. 30, blocks a shot attempt against the Butler Bulldogs during the 2010 national championship game. Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2015

A defining victory of the one-and-done era of college basketball, Duke's talented freshman trio of Justice Winslow, Jahlil Okafor and Tyus Jones led the Blue Devils to a 68-63 win over Wisconsin in the national championship game.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates with the Duke Blue Devils players, coaches and staff after winning the National Championship title by defeating the Wisconsin Badgers. Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2017

A year after heartbreakingly losing the national title on a last-second shot against Villanova, UNC returned to the national title against Gonzaga.

The Tar Heels won the game 71-65 in Phoenix.