In photos: Triangle schools' 13 NCAA championships
With all three Triangle ACC schools still competing for a trip to the Final Four, we combed the national Getty Images archives for photos from each of the Triangle's 13 national titles.
Why it matters: The area's unique dominance in college basketball goes back more than 60 years.
Here are some of the photos from championship runs of years' past:
1957
The Triangle's first NCAA Tournament championship came in the form of a massive upset, when UNC beat a Wilt Chamberlain-led Kansas.
The Tar Heels beat the Jayhawks 54-53 in a game that went to triple overtime.
1974
Led by phenom David Thompson, N.C. State upset the juggernauts of UCLA in the Final Four before going on to beat Marquette 76-64.
- 50 years later, Marquette and N.C. State will square off again on Friday with an Elite Eight trip on the line.
1982
After several close calls, UNC's legendary coach Dean Smith finally got a national championship, when the Tar Heels beat Georgetown 63-62.
- UNC won with a last-second shot by Michael Jordan, who was a freshman at the time.
1983
Still perhaps the most famous NCAA Tournament win. N.C. State needed to win the ACC Tournament to even qualify for the 1983 tournament.
- The following NCAA Tournament run — immortalized by the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary "Survive and Advance" — saw the Wolfpack beating Hakeem Olajuwon's Houston 54-52.
1991
Mike Krzyzewski's first championship as Duke's basketball coach came against future UNC coach Roy Williams, who at the time coached Kansas.
- The Blue Devils beat the Jayhawks 72-65.
1992
The Blue Devils cemented themselves as a dominant program by winning back-to-back championships.
- Duke crushed Michigan's Fab Five 71-51.
1993
The Triangle got back-to-back championship wins over Michigan's Fab Five, with the Tar Heels beating the Wolverines 77-71 in New Orleans.
2001
Duke won its third national championship with a 82-72 victory over Arizona.
2005
After returning to his alma mater from Kansas, Roy Williams won his first national championship with the Tar Heels, beating Illinois 75-70.
2009
UNC, led by a senior Tyler Hansbrough, capped off a dominant college basketball season with a 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the national championship game.
2010
Led by current coach and then player John Scheyer, Duke won its fourth national title in a nail-biter of a game against underdogs Butler 61-59.
2015
A defining victory of the one-and-done era of college basketball, Duke's talented freshman trio of Justice Winslow, Jahlil Okafor and Tyus Jones led the Blue Devils to a 68-63 win over Wisconsin in the national championship game.
2017
A year after heartbreakingly losing the national title on a last-second shot against Villanova, UNC returned to the national title against Gonzaga.
- The Tar Heels won the game 71-65 in Phoenix.
