Avalar's office overlooks the right field at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Photo: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Avalara, a Seattle-based tax software company that has had an office in Durham for the past decade, is adding 100 new positions in the Bull City, the company announced. Why it matters: In an era of tech startups moving to remote jobs and downsizing their offices, Avalara is renewing its lease at the American Tobacco Campus' Diamond View office building, which overlooks the Durham Bulls' outfield.

State of play: While Avalara operates under a hybrid work model, a spokesperson for the company says it is focusing its hiring on workers within driving distance of the Durham office.

The company previously said it had more than 400 employees in Durham.

What they do: Avalara makes tax-compliance software that helps companies navigate the differences in sales tax rules across the country.

The company was acquired by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion in 2022.

Between the lines: Most of the company's engineering talent is based in Seattle — though it is hiring across all departments in Durham.