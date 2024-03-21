Share on email (opens in new window)

With three Triangle schools in the NCAA Tournament this year, many locals might be ditching work a little early this week to catch the opening round. Here are 16 of the best places to catch the games across the Triangle.

Of note: UNC will be the first local team to play, taking on Wagner at 2:45pm Thursday.

N.C. State tips off against Texas Tech at 9:40pm on Thursday.

Duke plays Vermont at 7:10pm on Friday.

Raleigh and Cary

Players Retreat: A sanctuary for generations of Wolfpack fans near N.C. State's campus.

The vibe: Come if you like the color red and delicious burgers.

Come if you like the color red and delicious burgers. Address: 105 Oberlin Road, Raleigh

Fan celebrate the Wolfpack's 66-63 victory over Georgetown in the third round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament at The Players' Retreat. Photo: Takaaki Iwabu/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Sports & Social: One of the Triangle's newest sports bars and where N.C. State fans and players spent selection Sunday.

The vibe: A massive bar with a 42-foot LED TV. Expect a more neutral crowd.

A massive bar with a 42-foot LED TV. Expect a more neutral crowd. Address: 301 Fenton Gateway Dr., Cary

Brickhouse: Located on Hillsborough Street, this bar will likely be crawling with N.C. State students and alumni.

Address: 3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

Mitch's Tavern: Another symbol of N.C. State lore, Mitch's has been hosting students and Raleighites for more than 50 years.

The vibe: An old-school haunt with a reliable cast of regulars.

An old-school haunt with a reliable cast of regulars. Address: 2426 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

My Way Tavern: A popular and reliable destination with locations in Raleigh and Holly Springs.

The vibe: Expect plenty of televisions and solid chicken wings.

Expect plenty of televisions and solid chicken wings. Address: 522 St. Mary's St., Raleigh, and 301 W. Center St., Holly Springs

Carolina Ale House: A Triangle sports bar staple with locations in nearly every corner of the Triangle.

The vibe: A classic modern sports bar with plenty of televisions and a large menu of food and drinks.

A classic modern sports bar with plenty of televisions and a large menu of food and drinks. Address: Multiple locations in Brier Creek, Cary, Durham, Raleigh, Garner and Wake Forest.

Woody's Sports Tavern: A no-frills Triangle institution long known for its chicken wing prowess.

Address: Three locations — in downtown Raleigh, Cary and Morrisville.

Durham

Dain's Place: An intimate sports bar steps away from Duke's East Campus.

The vibe: The small bar is cherished by regulars who often spill out onto the bar's sidewalk. Get there early if you want a seat.

The small bar is cherished by regulars who often spill out onto the bar's sidewalk. Get there early if you want a seat. Address: 754 9th St., Durham

Tobacco Road: Famous for its perch over the Durham Bulls outfield, Tobacco Road has long been a popular gathering spot for big games in downtown Durham.

Address: 280 S. Mangum St., Durham

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe is known for its perch over the Durham Bulls Athletic Park left field wall. Photo: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Bull McCabe's: An Irish bar that has always been a magnet for sports fans in Durham.

The vibe: The bar offers one of the few lawns in downtown and often puts games on a projector.

The bar offers one of the few lawns in downtown and often puts games on a projector. The address: 427 W. Main St.

Clouds Brewing: It's a brewery, yes, but Clouds offers tables and televisions galore, meaning you'll usually never be competing for a spot to watch.

Address: 905 W. Main St., suite 22, Durham

Devine's Durham: A downtown Durham dive that is owned by a former Duke football player.

The vibe: It will be hard to find a bar that roots for Duke harder than Devine's.

It will be hard to find a bar that roots for Duke harder than Devine's. Address: 904 W. Main St., Durham

Bralie's: A time-tested bar that in addition to a fleet of televisions offers darts and corn hole.

Address: Two locations in north Durham and south Durham

Chapel Hill

Top of the Hill: One of the best-known bars in the Triangle, Top of the Hill is known most for its iconic overlook of Franklin Street.

The vibe: Expect plenty of competition for seats and a partisan Tar Heel crowd.

Address: 100 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

The view from Top of the Hill after a national championship win for the Tar Heels in 2009. Photo: Chris Keane/Getty Images

Italian Pizzeria III: A pizzeria known just as much as a spot to watch basketball as its pizza.

The vibe: Wander around and check out the impressive amount of gear and photos from Tar Heel sports legends.

Wander around and check out the impressive amount of gear and photos from Tar Heel sports legends. Address: 508 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

He's Not Here: Chapel Hill's liveliest bar that crawls with undergrads and alumni alike on game days.

The vibe: It's a bar where the atmosphere of the people watching is far more important than the number of televisions.

It's a bar where the atmosphere of the people watching is far more important than the number of televisions. Address: 112 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill