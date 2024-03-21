Where to watch March Madness in the Triangle
With three Triangle schools in the NCAA Tournament this year, many locals might be ditching work a little early this week to catch the opening round.
Here are 16 of the best places to catch the games across the Triangle.
Of note: UNC will be the first local team to play, taking on Wagner at 2:45pm Thursday.
- N.C. State tips off against Texas Tech at 9:40pm on Thursday.
- Duke plays Vermont at 7:10pm on Friday.
Raleigh and Cary
Players Retreat: A sanctuary for generations of Wolfpack fans near N.C. State's campus.
- The vibe: Come if you like the color red and delicious burgers.
- Address: 105 Oberlin Road, Raleigh
Sports & Social: One of the Triangle's newest sports bars and where N.C. State fans and players spent selection Sunday.
- The vibe: A massive bar with a 42-foot LED TV. Expect a more neutral crowd.
- Address: 301 Fenton Gateway Dr., Cary
Brickhouse: Located on Hillsborough Street, this bar will likely be crawling with N.C. State students and alumni.
- Address: 3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
Mitch's Tavern: Another symbol of N.C. State lore, Mitch's has been hosting students and Raleighites for more than 50 years.
- The vibe: An old-school haunt with a reliable cast of regulars.
- Address: 2426 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
My Way Tavern: A popular and reliable destination with locations in Raleigh and Holly Springs.
- The vibe: Expect plenty of televisions and solid chicken wings.
- Address: 522 St. Mary's St., Raleigh, and 301 W. Center St., Holly Springs
Carolina Ale House: A Triangle sports bar staple with locations in nearly every corner of the Triangle.
- The vibe: A classic modern sports bar with plenty of televisions and a large menu of food and drinks.
- Address: Multiple locations in Brier Creek, Cary, Durham, Raleigh, Garner and Wake Forest.
Woody's Sports Tavern: A no-frills Triangle institution long known for its chicken wing prowess.
- Address: Three locations — in downtown Raleigh, Cary and Morrisville.
Durham
Dain's Place: An intimate sports bar steps away from Duke's East Campus.
- The vibe: The small bar is cherished by regulars who often spill out onto the bar's sidewalk. Get there early if you want a seat.
- Address: 754 9th St., Durham
Tobacco Road: Famous for its perch over the Durham Bulls outfield, Tobacco Road has long been a popular gathering spot for big games in downtown Durham.
- Address: 280 S. Mangum St., Durham
Bull McCabe's: An Irish bar that has always been a magnet for sports fans in Durham.
- The vibe: The bar offers one of the few lawns in downtown and often puts games on a projector.
- The address: 427 W. Main St.
Clouds Brewing: It's a brewery, yes, but Clouds offers tables and televisions galore, meaning you'll usually never be competing for a spot to watch.
- Address: 905 W. Main St., suite 22, Durham
Devine's Durham: A downtown Durham dive that is owned by a former Duke football player.
- The vibe: It will be hard to find a bar that roots for Duke harder than Devine's.
- Address: 904 W. Main St., Durham
Bralie's: A time-tested bar that in addition to a fleet of televisions offers darts and corn hole.
- Address: Two locations in north Durham and south Durham
Chapel Hill
Top of the Hill: One of the best-known bars in the Triangle, Top of the Hill is known most for its iconic overlook of Franklin Street.
The vibe: Expect plenty of competition for seats and a partisan Tar Heel crowd.
Address: 100 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill
Italian Pizzeria III: A pizzeria known just as much as a spot to watch basketball as its pizza.
- The vibe: Wander around and check out the impressive amount of gear and photos from Tar Heel sports legends.
- Address: 508 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill
He's Not Here: Chapel Hill's liveliest bar that crawls with undergrads and alumni alike on game days.
- The vibe: It's a bar where the atmosphere of the people watching is far more important than the number of televisions.
- Address: 112 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill
