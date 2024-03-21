Mar 21, 2024 - News
Where North Carolina's tournament coaches rank for salary
UNC coach Hubert Davis and N.C. State's Kevin Keatts are middle of the pack for pay among NCAA Tournament coaches, according to data collected by USA Today.
By the numbers: Keatts, who has been State's coach since 2017, is bringing in roughly $3 million a year with his current contract — making him the 21st highest paid coach in the tournament.
- Davis, in his third year as coach, is bringing in $2.6 million at UNC, the 27th highest in the field.
Keatts' recent ACC Tournament win made his contract even richer.
- In addition to a $110,00 bonus, the tournament win triggered a $400,000 raise and a two-year contract extension to 2030, according to USA Today.
Between the lines: Duke coach Jon Scheyer's salary is not publicly available as private institutions are exempt from reporting salaries
- The highest paid coach in the tournament is Kansas' Bill Self, who makes $9.6 million.
