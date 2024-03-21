Share on email (opens in new window)

Kerolin, No. 9 of the North Carolina Courage, dribbles during a game against Washington Spirit. Photo: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images.

Interest in the National Women's Soccer League continues to grow, with millions of dollars flowing into the league and ticket prices soaring. The latest: The league is nearing a new television deal amid growing interest in women's sports. San Diego's team recently sold for a reported $113 million and Seattle's team recently sold for $58 million, Axios' Dan Primack reported. A third team, Angel City FC, is looking for a valuation of $180 million.

Zoom in: Investor interest in North Carolina Courage, NWSL's Cary-based team, has also grown.

In January, owner Steve Malik, a local tech entrepreneur, raised $15 million for the Courage from investors, the Triangle Business Journal reported.

Backers included: WRAL and Durham Bulls' owner Capitol Broadcasting, tennis star Naomi Osaka and Raleigh developer John Kane.

By the numbers: The average price a NWSL ticket sells for is up 49% compared to last season, according to new data from Vivid Seats.

In 2023, tickets sold for an average of $51; this year, they're selling for $76.

Average N.C. Courage ticket prices are up 27% from last year to $61.

What's next: The Courage's next home game is March 30 against NJ/NY Gotham at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.