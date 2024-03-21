Mar 21, 2024 - News

Johnnie-O opens first North Carolina store in North Hills

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Atmsophere at the johnnie-O Mid-Summer Party on July 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for johnnie-O)

The Johnnie-O logo on a shirt. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Johnnie-O

Clothing brand Johnnie-O has picked Raleigh for its first North Carolina store.

Why it matters: National brands continue to flock to the Triangle due to its growing population and its relatively high income.

Driving the news: Johnnie-O, known for its high-end men's clothing line, this summer will open its store in North Hills' Main District, next to the popular women's clothing store Anthropologie.

Between the lines: Johnnie-O is already embedded in Raleigh after having placed its East Coast headquarters in Raleigh last year.

  • Chris Knott, the founder of Raleigh-based clothing company Peter Millar, joined Johnnie-O after retiring from Peter Millar in 2015.
🌱

🌱

