Mar 21, 2024 - News
Johnnie-O opens first North Carolina store in North Hills
Clothing brand Johnnie-O has picked Raleigh for its first North Carolina store.
Why it matters: National brands continue to flock to the Triangle due to its growing population and its relatively high income.
Driving the news: Johnnie-O, known for its high-end men's clothing line, this summer will open its store in North Hills' Main District, next to the popular women's clothing store Anthropologie.
Between the lines: Johnnie-O is already embedded in Raleigh after having placed its East Coast headquarters in Raleigh last year.
- Chris Knott, the founder of Raleigh-based clothing company Peter Millar, joined Johnnie-O after retiring from Peter Millar in 2015.
