The Johnnie-O logo on a shirt. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Johnnie-O

Clothing brand Johnnie-O has picked Raleigh for its first North Carolina store. Why it matters: National brands continue to flock to the Triangle due to its growing population and its relatively high income.

Driving the news: Johnnie-O, known for its high-end men's clothing line, this summer will open its store in North Hills' Main District, next to the popular women's clothing store Anthropologie.

Between the lines: Johnnie-O is already embedded in Raleigh after having placed its East Coast headquarters in Raleigh last year.