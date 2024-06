Data: Economic Innovation Group; Note: The Distressed Communities Index combines seven complementary economic indicators into a single summary statistic that conveys each community's standing relative to its peers; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals The Southeast has become distinctly more prosperous in just a few years — part of a shift in the geography of economic distress in the U.S., according to new data reported first by Axios. Why it matters: The latest update of the Distressed Community Index, out Wednesday from the Economic Innovation Group, shows large parts of the country becoming more vibrant, Axios' Neil Irwin writes.

That is especially true in the counties surrounding fast-growing cities, like Raleigh, Atlanta and Nashville.

Every county that touches Wake, Durham and Orange counties saw a decline in economic stress in the study.

How it works: The index is based on seven factors, pulled from U.S. census data, and aims to capture in a single number whether a given area is rich with economic opportunity or faltering.

Those factors include the share of adults not working, the housing vacancy rate and growth in the number of businesses.

The latest edition is based on data from 2017 to 2021.

Zoom in: The report found that 39.2% of residents in Raleigh have prosperous or comfortable economic situations — while 17.8% have distressed or at-risk economic situations.

In Durham, those numbers jumped to 45.4% and 23.8%, respectively.

