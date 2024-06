Bracket: Axios Visuals Ask a room full of North Carolinians what their favorite beach is and you'll likely get dozens of different answers — and maybe start an argument or two. Why it matters: The state's beaches — famous worldwide thanks to movies and TV shows — all offer something different, from the classic boardwalk experience of Carolina Beach to dunes so remote you feel like you're at the edge of the world.

Driving the news: In the spirit of March Madness — another thing this state loves — we've thrown them all together into a bracket for readers to decide which is No.1.

State of play: It all comes down to this: Wrightsville Beach vs. Emerald Isle.

A fun fact about each of our finalists:

The ocean off Wrightsville Beach has become well-known for its large concentration of Megalodon shark teeth.

Emerald Isle was originally going to be named Gulf Stream Beach until a consultant from Florida flew over the island and came up with the name.

What's next: The winning beach will be announced in Thursday's newsletter.

Zoom out: Even national opinion is split on what North Carolina beach stands out most.